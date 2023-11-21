Man in custody after Tamarac shooting that left 1 dead, deputies say

A man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after a shooting in Tamarac that killed another man, deputies said.

The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. near the 6000 block of Nob Hill Road, Claudinne Caro, a spokesperson for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, said in an email.

Deputies found an adult man who had been shot, and Tamarac Fire Rescue paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Caro said.

Deputies found the suspect after setting up a perimeter and took him into custody.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release additional details. Homicide Unit detectives are investigating, Caro said.