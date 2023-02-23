Man in custody at Tarrant County Jail dies following ‘unknown medical emergency’

A man who was in custody at the Tarrant County Jail died Feb. 15 after experiencing an “unknown medical emergency,” a spokesperson for the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in an email to the Star-Telegram Thursday evening.

The man had been taken into custody Nov. 23 on an indecent exposure charge after being arrested by White Settlement police. He had refused to eat both his lunch and dinner, a sheriff’s office spokesperson wrote, and was being evaluated by medical personnel when he experienced an “unknown medical emergency” at 8:30 p.m.

He was taken to JPS and pronounced dead at 9:18 p.m.

The sheriff’s office spokesperson said the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office would release the man’s name, but it had yet to do so Thursday evening.

This is the first reported death at the jail this year.