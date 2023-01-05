Man in custody after three Wichita school students kidnapped over two days, police say

A 21-year-old man is in custody after police said he kidnapped three Wichita Public School students on their way to and from school on Wednesday and Thursday.

A young teen girl was kidnapped around 3:50 p.m. in the 6600 block of E. Boston by a “biracial” man in a blue vehicle Wednesday walking home from Curtis Middle School, Wichita police spokesperson Chad Ditch said. The man attempted to sexually assault the girl before letting her go, Ditch said. She reported the incident to family.

On Thursday morning, a boy and girl walking to Clark Elementary School around 8:55 a.m. were kidnapped. The boy was dropped off shortly after and then the girl was found safe after that. The boy later reported the incident, according to Ditch.

“This kind of situation is going to be extremely traumatizing,” he said. “The children are physically safe.”

Police spotted the suspect vehicle near Harry and Woodlawn. The man eventually led police on a foot chase before being taken into custody. Police have not formally charged the man but think the suspect is the same in both cases.