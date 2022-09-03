Man in custody after walking into north Fort Worth church with gun on Friday night

A man has been detained after going into a Far North Fort Worth church with a gun, according to police.

Police have not released any information on whether anybody was hurt, who the man was or why he was there.

Police responded to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 4100 Blue Mound Road around 6:20 p.m. Friday after callers reported a man came into the church with a gun, according to police incident detail report.

The police incident detail report, which provide preliminary information from 911 callers to responding officers, said the caller told a dispatcher that everyone was lying on the ground at one point.

Police said they will release more details as they become available.