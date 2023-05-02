A man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after a SWAT standoff in the parking lot of a Walmart store in far East El Paso, police said.

The situation began before 4 a.m. when police responded to a "barricaded person" call involving a man in a car in the parking lot of the Walmart store at 12236 Montana Avenue, east of Loop 375, police said.

The man was taken into custody before 5 a.m. after the police special weapons and tactics team and crisis negotiators responded to the scene, which is in a location with heavy traffic during the day.

The standoff with the barricaded man had blocked streets in the area of Montana Avenue and Tierra Este Road in far East El Paso, police said.

Crime: El Paso man killed in Northeast shooting identified

During the standoff, Montana was shut down from Loop 375 to Tierra Este Road and Tierra Este Road was shut down from Montana to Tierra Arena Drive, police said. Traffic lanes were opened after the standoff ended.

*This is a developing situation. Check back later for updates.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Man in custody after Walmart parking lot standoff in far East El Paso