Man in custody in Westmoreland on home improvement fraud charges in 3 counties

Nov. 30—A man accused of multiple thefts totaling more than $250,000, for services not rendered, is behind bars in Westmoreland County.

Jason Ray Pirl, 41, was taken into custody Tuesday by deputies of the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office Warrant Division. He was placed in the Westmoreland County jail following arraignment before District Judge Joseph DeMarchis in Jeannette.

Pirl failed to post $10,000 bail set for a felony charge filed Sept. 26 by state police. Pirl, who has operated Proline Painting, is charged with receiving advance payment for services he allegedly failed to perform in Hempfield.

Court documents list a Scottdale address for Pirl, but Sheriff James Albert indicated in a Facebook post that Pirl was believed to be living out of his vehicle in an attempt to elude capture. After an investigation stretching over several weeks, deputies took Pirl into custody Tuesday in a Smithton parking lot, according to Albert.

Albert said Pirl is charged with thefts from multiple victims throughout Westmoreland, Fayette and Somerset counties. According to Albert, victims provided advance payment to Pirl for contracted services, but Pirl never returned to begin work on the projects.

Pirl is being held on two warrants issued in Westmoreland County, one in Somerset County and eight in Fayette County, Albert said.

Court documents indicate Pirl was charged in March with eight previous home improvement fraud violations in Westmoreland County — including alleged incidents in Hempfield, East Huntingdon, Rostraver, Penn and South Huntingdon townships and in Scottdale. Those incidents were reported between January 2020 and March 2021.

Pirl faces a Dec. 8 preliminary hearing on the Sept. 26 charge.

