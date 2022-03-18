Man in custody after woman dead after shooting on McKenzie Court

One woman was killed in a shooting at McKenzie Court in Tuscaloosa at about 11 p.m. Thursday.

Tuscaloosa Police responded to 3500 Block of McKenzie Ave., where they found 27-year-old Tacara Moton dead. Officers took Jonathan Lawayne Peebles, 38, into custody at the scene. Police said it appeared the two were in a dating relationship.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit investigators took over the investigation. After gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses, Peebles was charged with manslaughter and is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail. His bond will be set by the courts.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Woman killed, boyfriend in custody after McKenzie Court shooting