Man’s customized prosthetic leg stolen after crash, St. Petersburg police say

Police say someone stole a man’s customized prosthetic leg after it dislodged when he was hit by a car in St. Petersburg on Monday night.

The crash occurred about 10 p.m. Christopher Allen Harris, 49, was walking north along 49th Street and crossing Fifth Avenue N in the crosswalk when he was hit by a westbound car driven by Joshua Albert Grimmer, 21, St. Petersburg police said.

Harris was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg in critical condition.

During the crash, his prosthetic leg, which is customized with Marvel artwork and is worth $15,000, dislodged and struck another vehicle traveling east on Fifth Avenue N, police said.

While both drivers involved stopped and cooperated with the investigation, someone stole the leg from the scene, police said.

“The prosthetic leg is customized with Marvel artwork and the family of the victim would like to have it returned,” the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release sent out Tuesday morning. “We are asking anyone with information on the prosthesis to please return it to the police department.”

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, though police said they don’t believe alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.