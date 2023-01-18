Man cut, killed on Pennsylvania Avenue, Baltimore Police say

An unidentified man was cut and killed Wednesday afternoon in Upton, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

The man was found at about 1:35 p.m. suffering from multiple cuts to the chest on the street in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, near the Upton subway station and Avenue Market, according to police.

He was taken to Shock Trauma, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating the cutting. Those with information are asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or leave an anonymous tip by using the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.