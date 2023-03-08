Man cut by knife after fight in west Fort Worth turns violent, police say

A man fled to 7-Eleven for help after being cut during a fight at a west Fort Worth apartment complex Tuesday night, police said.

Officers were called to a 7-Eleven located at 8521 Camp Bowie West Blvd. shortly after 10:30 p.m.

The victim told officers he had been at the Sierra Hermosa Apartments, in the 3200 block of South Las Vegas Trail, when he got into an argument with the current boyfriend of his former girlfriend.

The argument turned violent and the suspect pulled out a knife and cut the victim on the forehead, police said. The victim fled to 7-Eleven on foot to get medical help.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition and officials said his injury was not life-threatening. The Family Violence Unit will investigate the incident.