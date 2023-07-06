Man who cut out his mother's heart will remain in mental health facility

A 63-year-old man accused of killing his mother and cutting out her heart will remain confined to a mental health facility, a judge ruled Thursday.

Charles McKinley was found not guilty by reason of insanity in 1981. He was scheduled to appear by Zoom at a Thursday hearing in Richland County Common Pleas Court but waived his right to be there.

The hearing was about McKinley's continued commitment. In a case like his, a person normally undergoes an assessment every two years.

McKinley is housed at Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare Hospital in Columbus. Marla Yoder, a social worker assigned to his case, gave Judge Phil Naumoff an update.

"I spoke with Mr. McKinley yesterday and this morning," she said. "He declined to attend."

Charles McKinley appears in Richland County Common Pleas Court for a continued commitment hearing in November 2020. On Thursday, he waived his right to be present at a hearing.

Naumoff referred to a report from a doctor who assessed McKinley and found "he continues to be mentally ill." Both Prosecutor Jodie Schumacher and defense attorney Robert Whitney stipulated to the findings of the report.

McKinley's family wants him to remain committed

Schumacher said the prosecutor's office reached out to McKinley's family members. Lisa McKinley Tullis, his sister, spoke to the prosecutor by phone.

"She has been very vocal," Schumacher said. "She is asking the court to know that her and her family think the continued commitment of McKinley is in the best interest of the community."

Jamie Akers, victim advocate for the prosecutor's office, talked to six other family members who all felt the same way.

McKinley's case was difficult for the family. Now retired-Judge James Henson recalled the trial during a story on his career several years ago.

"Charlie McKinley was staying at the YMCA," Henson said. "He got the idea that his mother was the devil's consort.

"He thought if he killed his mother, the devil would commit suicide or be killed by the police. When the police got there, he was holding her heart in his hand."

While housed at Heartland Behavioral Health in Massillon, McKinley ran into more trouble. He assaulted two members of the nursing staff and was sentenced in 2007 to 15 years in prison. That sentence has since expired.

McKinley also previously escaped from Massillon and fled to Alabama.

