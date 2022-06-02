A 62-year-old man from Cut Off was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he sexually abused a young girl decades ago.

Ralph Cheramie is charged with two counts of oral sexual battery, sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives learned Cheramie had inappropriate sexual contact with a teenage girl beginning about 20 years ago, authorities said. Following an investigation, authorities obtained a warrant for his arrest.

He was taken into custody Tuesday and was booked into the Lafourche Parish jail, where he is being held on $300,000 bail.

Due to the nature of the crimes, no additional information will be released, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said the investigation into Cheramie is ongoing and other victims are encouraged to call Lt. Rodney Morrison at 532-4359.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Man from Cut Off accused of sexually abusing teen