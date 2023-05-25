Man cut wife’s neck with a knife, Clovis police say. He’s accused of attempted murder

A Clovis man was arrested for attempted murder after allegedly beating his wife and cutting her neck with a large kitchen knife, police said Thursday.

Officers were called to Clovis Community Hospital about 6 p.m. Wednesday after a woman had been dropped off with multiple injuries, police said.

Officers determined the woman’s 29-year-old husband, Jagtar Singh, struck her multiple times in their apartment near Bullard and Villa avenues in Clovis, police said.

He also cut her with the knife before dropping her at the hospital, according to a news release from police. She was transported from Clovis to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.

The husband was arrested hours later in Los Banos, police said, where local police took him into custody without incident.

He was booked into Fresno County Jail, accused of attempted murder and domestic violence. Jail records list his bail at more than $1 million and he remained in custody as of Thursday morning.

The victim remained in the hospital Thursday.

Anyone who is the victim of domestic violence or any dangerous relationship is encouraged by law enforcement and the Marjaree Mason Center in Fresno to seek help at any time of day.

Confidential assistance is available through MMC at 559-233-4357.