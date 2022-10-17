Man cuts off multiple catalytic converters with power saw to help pay for his warrants, MPD says

A man was arrested for stealing multiple catalytic converters.

On Oct. 16, the manager of LKQ on Hickory Hill Road saw two men drive into the lot in a dark-colored Honda Civic, get out, and began cutting catalytic converters off company trucks.

Memphis Police arrived and saw one of the men, Treavor Coop, walking away from a company truck while holding a power saw.

The officer told Coop to stop.

The man dropped the saw, and began to run on foot, police said.

MPD was able to arrest Coop after a brief footchase.

During a search, officers found 7 catalytic converters in the Honda and found other converters in several other vehicles.

Coop told MPD that he and his friend cut off the converters, and had plans in selling them afterward.

Additionally, the money raised from the converters was going to be used to pay for Coop’s active warrants, court documents showed.

Treavor Coop was arrested and charged with theft of property with motor vehicle $1,000-$2,500, theft of property $10,000-$60,000m, and evading arrest.

Coop has a court date on Oct. 17.

The Honda Civic has also been stolen since Sep. 17, according to an affidavit.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:







