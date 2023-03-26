Man damages bus stop with pipe, then chases, threatens employee, Tumwater police say

A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes Sunday morning after he damaged an Intercity Transit bus stop with a pipe, then chased and threatened an Intercity Transit employee, according to police.

The man, who police say had no known address, was booked into the Nisqually Jail on suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief and harassment, said Lt. Jen Kolb. Both are misdemeanor offenses.

About 7:45 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 5500 block of Littlerock Road Southwest after a Costco employee called 911 to report that a man was damaging an IT bus stop with a pipe.

An Intercity Transit employee also drove to the scene, but was chased and threatened by the man, Kolb said.

Police found the man in the Costco parking lot. They say he refused to comply with their orders and walked away from them. They trailed the man, Kolb said, plus called in additional resources, including deputies with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The man eventually walked into the middle of Tyee Drive Southwest where there was a brief standoff, Kolb said. Officers surrounded the man and finally took him into custody without incident.

The entire incident lasted about 20 minutes, she said.