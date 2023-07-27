Man damages chimney in downtown Bellingham and throws the bricks onto cars below

A Bellingham man was arrested Tuesday after throwing bricks from a chimney off a roof in Bellingham, damaging five parked cars on the street below. The damage to the cars and chimney total over $5,000, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Officers responded to the crime around 12:43 a.m. Tuesday, July 25 at the 1800 block of Franklin Street. The man, later identified as Robert Herd Lewis, 31, was also arrested for attempted vehicle theft, reported at 12:36 a.m. the same morning in the 1500 block of N. Forest Street.

There, Lewis was seen by officers standing in the door frame of a Honda Civic with the driver’s side door open. He ran away when he noticed the police.

The car dashboard had been damaged. Police suspect Lewis attempted to start the car without keys.

Police contacted the owner of the vehicle, who told them no one had permission to be in the vehicle.

Lewis has been arrested on suspicion of first degree malicious mischief for damaging the chimney and throwing the bricks onto parked cars. He was also arrested for the attempted vehicle theft, third degree malicious mischief and second degree vehicle prowl.