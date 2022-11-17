Man dancing on 18-wheeler dies after truck drives under a bridge

A 25-year-old man in Houston died after he climbed or jumped to the top of an 18-wheeler and began dancing before he fell from the truck as it passed under a bridge on Nov. 10, police said.

The incident took place at 200 Eastex Freeway at about 11:35 a.m.

“The driver of a red Kenworth tractor-trailer truck was traveling southbound near the above address when, unknown to him, a male jumped or climbed onto the top of the trailer portion of the vehicle,” the Houston Police Department said in a news release. “The male then began dancing and possibly recording himself.

“As the 18-wheeler passed underneath the Tuam Street bridge, the male was struck and knocked off the trailer onto the freeway main lanes.”

Paramedics with the Houston Fire Department arrived on the scene and took the man, who has not been identified, to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“The driver of the 18-wheeler was determined not to be impaired and was questioned and released,” police said.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing. NBC News has reached out to the police department for more details.

