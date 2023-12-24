Man dancing in street in with fake AR-15 taken down by Folsom police

(FOX40.COM) — A man who was reportedly talking to himself, dancing in the street, and waiving multiple replica firearms at law enforcement in Folsom led to an arrest.

“Our officers often have to make quick decisions in high-risk situations and last Sunday was no exception,” the Folsom Police Department said in a social media post.

On Dec.17, the Folsom Police Department said it received multiple calls about a suspicious man talking to himself while waving around perceived replica firearms at two different locations. Upon arrival, officers located the man as he was driving out of the Folsom Aquatic Center.

Folsom police say they followed him at a safe distance until enough patrol units were gathered to pull him over at Blue Ravine Road and Prairie City Road.

Once stopped, police reported that the man waved a toy gun out of the sunroof of his vehicle. He then exited the vehicle and proceeded to dance around in the street while ignoring the officers’ verbal commands.

Next, the man moved to the trunk of the vehicle and pulled out a black AR-15 pistol replica. Folsom officers said he removed the magazine, waved it around without pointing it at the officers, and threw it to the ground.

“Our officers quickly formulated a plan to bring this situation to a rapid and safe conclusion,” Folsom PD said. “Using a shotgun designated for non-lethal projectiles, an officer fired a beanbag round at the suspect, striking him on his left side. This distracted the suspect long enough for our officers to safely approach and take him into custody without further incident.”

Folsom officers said the AR-15 pistol was an “incredibly realistic airsoft gun.”

“Police officers are frequently forced to make split-second life-or-death decisions in the line of duty,” Folsom PD said. “Thankfully, due to the collaborative efforts of everyone involved, from our dispatchers to patrol officers, this situation was resolved quickly and peacefully.”

The man was identified by law enforcement as a resident of Arizona. He was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Jail on charges of resisting/obstructing a peace officer and was placed on a mental health hold.

