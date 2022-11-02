Man’s date steals truck, leads deputies on high-speed chase through Coweta County, deputies say

A Coweta County man had probably one of the worst dates of his life after a woman he met on an app ended up stealing his truck and led police on a high-speed chase.

Wesley Burson said he met Jennifer Lee Gray, also known as Piper, on the dating app “Plenty of Fish.”

Burson told police that he had arranged for an Uber to pick her up Thursday night at a Northwest Atlanta hotel and bring her to his home.

According to an incident report, Gray arrived at Burson’s home around 9 p.m. They decided to go to the store to get some Dr Pepper but before leaving the house, Burson said he needed to use the bathroom.

TRENDING STORIES:

Burson told police that while he was in the bathroom, he heard his truck start outside. He said as he was coming out of the bathroom, he saw his truck driving across the front yard. That was when he called 911.

A Coweta County deputy saw Burson’s truck near the intersection of Georgia State Route 34 Bypass and Temple Avenue.

Deputies said Gray would lead them on a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph.

Deputies eventually got Gray to stop and arrested her along the side of Interstate 85.

She was taken to Newnan Piedmont Hospital to be checked out and then to the Coweta County Jail on charges of theft by taking and fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.

IN OTHER NEWS: