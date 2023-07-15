Man dead, 2 others injured in Munhall shooting

A man was killed and two others were hurt in an early morning shooting in Munhall.

According to Allegheny County police, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Ravine Street at around 1:49 a.m.

Police said responding officers found evidence of a shooting at the location and were then notified that multiple people were driven to area hospitals by private means after being shot there.

A man was pronounced dead while another man is in critical condition and a woman is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

100-mile detour in place when 86-mile stretch of Pennsylvania Turnpike closes overnight Saturday Woman accused of using someone else’s identity, attempting to purchase car from local dealership Coraopolis boy, 13, drowns after falling from innertube into river VIDEO: Drivers unhappy with parking rate increases across City of Pittsburgh DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts