Man dead, 3 injured in fiery Cleveland crash
A man is dead and three others are injured following a fiery two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Cleveland, police confirmed.
"Horns Down" remains a sensitive spot for Texas.
Embiid hasn't faced Nikola Jokic in Denver since 2019.
Port Vale has now seen two matches stopped due to a pitch invasion in 13 days.
This week: 🍎🚘. 🚘🤑 and 🍎📲.
No one wants to pay more than necessary for car insurance. Here are ways to lower your bill or find cheaper coverage.
A planned live-action TV series based on Final Fantasy 14 is no longer happening. "The size and scale needed to do it right proved too much for anyone to want to risk," one of the creatives involved said.
Shiffrin was one of 12 starters who didn't finish the race.
Software instability may prevent the camera image from showing images while the Teslas are in reverse. NHTSA says that can increase the risk of a crash.
GM's driverless Cruise division is under investigation by both the Department of Justice (DoJ) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The media and entertainment industry's reckoning will continue in 2024 with more layoffs underway.
Families and friends are searching for answers surrounding the mysterious deaths of three men who were found dead at a friend's home, two days after watching a football game.
The biggest news stories this morning: Elon Musk confirms new low-cost Tesla model, Japan’s lunar spacecraft landed upside down on the moon, MIT researchers have developed a rapid 3D-printing technique that uses liquid metal.
Klopp made the stunning announcement Friday morning amid yet another Liverpool title chase.
Elon Musk has confirmed that a "next-generation low-cost" Tesla EV is in the works and is "optimistic" that it'll arrive in the second half of 2025.
There's no reason to be driving around without a dash cam. Right now, the 5 best-selling dash cams on Amazon are all on sale - some at pretty huge discounts.
MarketWatch studied vehicle search trends across the country, and the brands that got the most and least attention might surprise you.
Earlier this year, mass workforce reductions were driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. Is laying off 1,900 employees across its gaming divisions following its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.
No cable? No worries — you have other options for watching tennis' brightest stars battle in the Grand Slam semifinal.
Aurora Innovation, the autonomous vehicle technology company aiming to launch a "driverless" self-driving trucks business by the end of 2024, laid off dozens of workers this month, according to sources familiar with the action. The Pittsburgh-based company, which also has facilities in California, Colorado, Texas and Montana, has since confirmed that about 3% of its workforce was laid off in the beginning of the year, following an organizational review. Aurora employed about 1,800 workers as of the end of 2023, according to the company.
The Wizards are making a change.