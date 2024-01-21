Man dead, 4 people displaced after fire in Mt. Washington

A man is dead after a fire in Mount Washington.

Allegheny County dispatchers say firefighters, police officers and medics were called to the 60 block of Pasadena Street at around 4:11 p.m. on Saturday.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says when they arrived at the scene they found a fully-involved fire happening in a locked bedroom in a house.

A 71-year-old man was found dead inside the room.

Another man had to be taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

That man and three other people who live inside have been displaced because of the damage done to the building. The American Red Cross is working to help them.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the fire.

