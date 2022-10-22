Man dead in alcohol related accident, cops say

The driver of Lincoln sedan was arrested early Saturday morning after he fatally struck another man who was crossing the street on the Southwest Side, Chicago police said.

Shortly after 4:15 a.m., the victim was crossing the street in the 3200 block of West 51st Street when he was hit by a sedan. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has yet to be identified, and police said the accident appears to be alcohol related.

The Major Accident Unit was investigating.