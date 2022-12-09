Man dead after altercation at Cobb County Walmart, police said

Two parties involved in an altercation at a Marietta Walmart has left one man dead, Cobb County police said.

On Wednesday just before noon, CCPD responded to the Walmart located at 2795 Chastain Meadows Parkway in Marietta after receiving multiple 911 calls for an alleged active shooter call.

Police say the approached the call as such until it was discovered that it was not an active shooter situation, but an altercation between two different groups of people.

During the course of the investigation, City of Marietta Police officers contacted the Crimes Against Persons Unit regarding a person at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, Eddie Figueroa 23, was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle, but died from his injuries.

Police say they have identified persons of interest and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Tip Hotline at 770-499-4111.

