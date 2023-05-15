Man dead, another charged after gun goes off as group was recording music in Erie basement

One man is dead and another man is charged with involuntary manslaughter in a weekend shooting at an east Erie residence.

Police were told that a group of people were in the basement recording music in a makeshift studio, and that one person was holding a gun when the weapon inadvertently fired and the victim was shot in the head, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said.

The shooting happened at a residence in the 1100 block of East 26th Street on Saturday at about 11:15 p.m., police said.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday afternoon on the 24-year-old victim, whose name was not released, who died at UPMC Hamot on Sunday at 12:45 a.m., according to the Erie County Coroner's Office.

According to police, officers who responded to the residence on the report of a shooting victim found the man in the basement and recovered a 9 mm handgun near him. Several witnesses were present and police interviewed them, Lorah said on Monday.

The 31-year-old man accused of holding the weapon was taken into custody. Police said he faces charges including involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault.

The charges against the suspect had not been docketed as of late Monday morning.

