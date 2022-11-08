Man dead, another injured in shooting at Sycamore Road home

Metro Nashville police launched a homicide investigation after an early morning shooting at a Sycamore Road home.

Officers were called to the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a shooting.

Police found one man dead and another with a gunshot wound. Metro Nashville Police have not yet released the identity of the man killed nor said how extensive the other man's injuries are.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Shooting at Sycamore Road home leaves one dead, another injured