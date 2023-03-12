Man dead, another person arrested after Blackstone stabbing

BLACKSTONE — One man is dead and another person will face murder charges in court Monday after a stabbing Saturday, the Worcester District Attorney's Office said.

Police were called to a home on Blackstone Street around 11:15 a.m. Saturday for a 42-year-old man suffering from stab wounds inside the dwelling. He was taken to a Rhode Island hospital, where died from his injuries.

Blackstone police blocked off a stretch of Blackstone Street just off Main Street for several hours Saturday as they, along with state police, investigated the incident.

Blackstone Police Chief Gregory Gilmore released a statement informing residents of an "ongoing investigation" on lower Blackstone Street and that there was "no danger to the public."

After an investigation, police arrested a 32-year-old man, who was charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury. He will be arraigned Monday in Uxbridge District Court.

The names of the men were not released by police.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: A Blackstone man is facing murder charges after he was arrested following a stabbing.