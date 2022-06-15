Man dead, another person injured after double shooting in Frayser, police say

Two people were shot at a Shell gas station in Frayser.

At approximately 12:45 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call at a gas station in the 2700 block of Rangeline Road.

At 12:48 am, Officers responded to 2711 Rangeline Rd in reference to a shooting. Officers located Victim #1 on the scene who was transported to ROH non-critical. Victim #2 was transported to ROH by private vehicle, where he was pronounced deceased. No one is in custody pic.twitter.com/IM84rrplFf — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 15, 2022

When officers arrived, they found two people shot.

One person was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition, police said.

MPD also said, the other was taken by private vehicle to Regional One, where he was later pronounced dead.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

