Man dead after apparent suicide in Shelby County Jail, TBI investigating

A man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar Ave. Wednesday morning, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

The man was taken to Regional One Health and pronounced dead.

SCSO said the man was found unresponsive "shortly after 4:00 a.m." and said it was "apparently due to a suicide."

The Shelby County District Attorney's Office was contacted, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will investigate the death.

TBI did not respond to a request for comment at the time this story was published.

At least seven other people have died in the custody of the Shelby County Sheriff's Office in 2023, though not all of those deaths have taken place inside the Shelby County Jail. Since 2016, there have been at least 52 deaths at the jail — which includes a sharp increase in deaths and mortality rates over the last three years. Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, who is a frontrunner in the Memphis mayoral race, has been in office for those three years. That increase mirrors a nationwide increase in jail deaths.

52 deaths since 2016: Why Shelby County Jail's mortality rates have been rising in recent years

The apparent suicide comes about a month after a 70-year-old man died at the Shelby County Jail, and at a time when SCSO and the jail are facing increased scrutiny following the death of Gershun Freeman, who died at the jail in October 2022.

Nine corrections officers now face criminal charges in connection to Freeman's death, including two men who have second-degree murder charges. Video released by Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk, who was assigned the case by a panel of district attorneys after Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy recused himself, showed officers chasing Freeman — who had run out of his cell naked — around the jail.

The video also showed those officers punching, kicking, pepper spraying, hitting Freeman with canisters and ultimately kneeling on his back for almost six minutes.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Lucas Finton is a criminal justice reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Man found dead after apparent suicide at Shelby County Jail