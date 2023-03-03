Man dead after argument leads to shooting in Bullhead City parking lot

A Bullhead City Police Department badge.

Bullhead City police have identified the man arrested following a deadly shooting on Thursday morning as 39-year-old Robert Ryan Logan.

According to Bullhead City police, at around 11:20 a.m., an argument between two individuals who did not know each other turned into a physical fight in a parking lot near a laundromat in the area of Georgia Lane and Mohave Valley Highway.

In an updated statement released Thursday, Bullhead City police said that after the men were separated from the fight, Logan pulled out a handgun and shot the unarmed man, killing him.

The victim's identity was not released by police.

According to police, Logan was taken into custody at the scene and was arrested on second-degree murder charges. Police said they are still unclear as to what the argument was about.

No other injuries were reported, and no other information was released as of Thursday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Robert Ryan Logan arrested in fatal shooting of man in Bullhead City