Man dead and an arrest is made after reported arson, stabbing at a Plumas County home

A Quincy resident was killed in a stabbing that was discovered after deputies responded to reports of an arson fire.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

About 7 a.m. Saturday, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office went to the scene of an arson incident at a home on the 600 block of Edwards Avenue in Quincy. Upon arrival, the Sheriff’s Office said, deputies found a man had been stabbed.

James Cross, 71, was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital, authorities said.

The Sheriff’s Office said a suspect was apprehended and taken into custody. The fire was contained by the Quincy Fire Department.

Plumas County officials said the department is conducting an investigation and “to ensure a comprehensive examination” of the crime scene, the California Department of Justice is assisting with processing the area.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victim during this tragic and difficult time,” Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns said.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to call 530-283-6300.