Man dead after attack with machete, car at Dayton park

Jul. 30—A 23-year-old man is jailed on a preliminary murder charge after police found a man who had been killed late Thursday at Triangle Park in Dayton.

Police initially were called at 11:56 p.m. to the 2400 block of Ridge Avenue for a person possibly struck by a vehicle. When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the parking lot with trauma to the head and neck, Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said.

"It appears a machete and car were used as weapons in this incident," he said.

The suspect was still at the park and was arrested there, Johns said.

He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail early Friday but has not been formally charged.

"The suspect and victim did know each other, so this was not a random attack. There was apparently some sort of disagreement between the two leading up to the incident," Johns said.

The victim's name has not yet been released by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office pending family notification.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.