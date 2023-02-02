Man dead after backyard shooting in Graham

Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a homicide in Graham Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s department reported the death in a tweet at 10:17 a.m.

Police say a man was shot and killed in the backyard of a home in the 24500 block of 62nd Avenue Court East. The victim was inside a shed, according to PCSD Sgt. Darren Moss.

The suspects fled the scene.

There were multiple people at the property. It is not yet known if the man who was killed lived at the home.

The sheriff’s department said more details would be released as they become available.

This story is developing.











