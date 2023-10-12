Man dead after being attacked by multiple people at a Family Dollar store in Phoenix

A man died following a violent assault at a Family Dollar store near 16th Avenue and Buckeye Road in Phoenix on Tuesday night, according to Phoenix police.

At about 9 p.m., officers received a call about a fight. Sergeant Brian Bower, a spokesperson for the Phoenix Police Department, told The Arizona Republic that when officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been attacked by multiple assailants.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to police reports.

Phoenix police said that the people who reportedly attacked the man left before officers arrived. Homicide detectives took over the investigation and were looking for information about what led up to the attack and the identity of the attackers.

The identity of the victim was not disclosed.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man dead after being attacked at a Family Dollar store in Phoenix