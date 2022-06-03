Man dead after being found shot on Mars Hill Road in Acworth

Jun. 3—A man was found shot dead in the roadway of Mars Hill Road in Acworth Thursday night, Cobb police said, and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Police were called to the road's intersection with Giles Road near Durham Middle School around 10:12 p.m. with a report of a person shot, the department said in a news release. There, they found 23-year-old Acworth resident Anthony Wolfert in the road with multiple bullet wounds.

Though he was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, Wolfert died as a result of his injuries.

Police encourage anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators at 770-499-3945.