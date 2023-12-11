Man dead after being found in vehicle in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE — Police are investigating after the weekend death of a 46-year-old man, who was found unresponsive in a sport utility vehicle in the driveway of a home, a police spokesperson said Monday.

Police were called about 9:44 a.m. on Saturday regarding the incident in the 700 block of Northwest Placid Avenue, said Sgt. Dominick Mesiti, Port St. Lucie Police spokesperson. The location is east of Northwest Bayshore Boulevard and north of Northwest Floresta Drive.

Mesiti said there were no signs of foul play, but police continue to investigate. The man was found in a black Infiniti sport utility vehicle.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce where he was pronounced dead, Mesiti said.

The man has a listed address in Fort Pierce, and had been visiting a female friend who lived at the Northwest Placid Avenue address, Mesiti said.

No other information was immediately available Monday.

