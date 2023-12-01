Man dead after being partially ejected in crash in Randolph County, Ind.
A man is dead after being partially ejected in a rollover crash Thursday in Randolph County Indiana.
Indiana State Troopers were dispatched to the crash around 11:30 p.m. on County Road 300 W. north near State Road 32.
Jason Beckley, 44, from North Carolina, was driving a Lincoln Mark VIII north on County Road 300 W. North when he crossed over State Road 32 at a high speed and left the road, according to Indiana State Police.
He continued through a fence and into a pasture before the car rolled and partially ejected him, a preliminary investigation revealed.
Troopers determined that Beckley was not wearing a seatbelt.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and identified by the Randolph County coroner.
The family has also been notified.