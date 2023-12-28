Man dead after being run over by salt truck in Perinton

A maintenance worker was killed in a fatal vehicle crash in the town of Perinton on Thursday morning.

When Monroe County Sheriff's deputies arrived at 71 Perinton Parkway at 8:45 a.m., the initial investigation discovered that maintenance workers were filling salt buckets at the property to prepare for winter weather. While filing the bucket, one worker slipped and was run over by a salt truck, according to sheriff's office.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, with evidence technicians processing the scene and deputies searching for surveillance video and witnesses.

The name of the worker killed in the crash has not been released by the sheriff's office.

