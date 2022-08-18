Man dead after being shot on I-485, police say

A man was shot and killed in southwest Charlotte on Thursday morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Before 2 a.m., CMPD said it responded to a shooting on South Tryon Street near West Arrowood Road.

MEDIC took the man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The victim died a short time later.

CMPD Major Brad Koch told Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura investigators believe a man was shot while driving somewhere on Interstate 485. The man then drove himself to a gas station on South Tryon Street and called police.

Koch said investigators are considering the gas station a second scene and are trying to find where the shooting first happened.

“We utilize and leverage our technology that we have to try and see, from a camera perspective, if we can find anything on camera,” Koch told Channel 9. “Certainly we have one scene behind us and we’re trying to find the actual location where the shooting happened to see if there’s any sort of firearm, shell casings, things like that.”

At this time, police said they had no suspect and are not sure if the man was targeted in the shooting or if it was random.

“What’s why we need the community’s and the public’s assistance with any information that they might have seen or heard,” Koch said.

A Channel 9 crew on the scene saw at least eight police cars and crime scene investigators at the gas station on South Tryon Street.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-8477.

