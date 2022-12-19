Man dead after being shot multiple times in Hamden

A man died after being shot multiple times in a neighborhood in Hamden on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The Hamden Police Department responded to the area of 100 North Street for a report of shots fired around 12:10 p.m. Sunday, police said. Police found a 37-year-old Hamden man, identified as John Williams, in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Williams received treatment at the scene before he was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police said.

Moments after the shooting Hamden police attempted to pull a vehicle over on Arch Street, which is four blocks away from North Street. The vehicle ignored officers. The driver tried to flee but crashed near Fitch Street and Arch Street, police said. Police are investigating whether the crashed vehicle is tied to the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation by the Hamden Police Department. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has video footage of the incident is asked to contact police at 203-230-4000.