Man dead after being shot multiple times in Cobb County home, police say
The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a Vinings home Friday evening.
Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to the home Feb. 10 after reports of a shooting. While on the scene police located 31-year-old Timothy Bennett who had been shot multiple times.
Bennett was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The suspect, 36-year-old Deandra Benson-Perryman stayed on the scene and was arrested.
During the initial investigation, police learned the pair had gotten into a fight. They said that’s when Bennett was shot multiple times by Benson-Perryman.
Benson-Perryman is at the Cobb County jail and has been charged with murder.
