Man dead after being shot near apartments in Southwest Atlanta, police say

A man is dead after he was shot in Southwest Atlanta, police confirmed to Channel 2.

The shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of Arthur Langford Jr. near the Manor III Apartments.

Details are limited at this time, but Channel 2 Action News has a reporter and photographer headed to the scene and will have an update on WSB Tonight at 11.

