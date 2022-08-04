Man dead after being shot near apartments in Southwest Atlanta, police say
A man is dead after he was shot in Southwest Atlanta, police confirmed to Channel 2.
The shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of Arthur Langford Jr. near the Manor III Apartments.
Details are limited at this time, but Channel 2 Action News has a reporter and photographer headed to the scene and will have an update on WSB Tonight at 11.
