Man dead after being shot outside Brier Creek Barnes & Noble

Raleigh police said a suspect is in custody after a man was fatally shot outside of the Barnes and Noble at the Brier Creek shopping center in Raleigh.

Video Transcript

- Now to breaking news in Wake County, and the update just coming in after a man is shot outside the Barnes & Noble in the Brier Creek Commons shopping center within the past hour. Raleigh police say the victim, Arlandia Parker, died from his injuries. They now launched a homicide investigation. That shooting happened shortly before 2:00 this afternoon. An eyewitness says a woman with a gun gave herself up to police.

