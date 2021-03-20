Man dead after being shot outside Brier Creek Barnes & Noble

National Review

President Joe Biden appeared to fall while climbing the stairs to board Air Force One for a trip to Atlanta, Ga., on Friday. Video appears to show the 78-year-old president tripping up the stairs three times, falling down on his hands and knees the final time. Biden quickly recovered, continuing to the top of the stairs before turning around for a salute. Biden is traveling to meet with Asian-American community leaders after eight people, including six Asian women, were killed in a shooting rampage at a series of Atlanta-area salons on Tuesday. White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said that Biden was not injured in the fall and was prepared to continue with his trip. I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I’m happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him. Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs. — Kate Bedingfield (@WHCommsDir) March 19, 2021 Former president Trump and his allies focused heavily on Biden’s age and alleged infirmity during the 2020 campaign, often highlighting the moments where Biden appeared to lose his train of thought while speaking publicly. Biden became the oldest president to take the oath of office when he was sworn-in in January, but he has argued that his age and decades of experience in the Senate would give him an advantage in the presidency.