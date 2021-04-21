Man dead after being shot outside Brier Creek Barnes & Noble
The Wake County District Attorney's Office will not pursue charges at this time following a shooting outside of the Barnes and Noble at Brier Creek shopping center that killed a 32-year-old man back in March.
- Now to breaking news in Wake County, and the update just coming in after a man is shot outside the Barnes and Noble in the Brier Creek Commons Shopping Center within the past hour.
Raleigh police say the victim, Arlandia Parker, died from his injuries. They've now launched a homicide investigation. That shooting happened shortly before 2:00 this afternoon. An eyewitness says a woman with a gun gave herself up-- gave herself up to police.