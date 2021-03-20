Man dead after being shot outside Brier Creek Barnes & Noble

The Raleigh Police Department released 911 dispatch audio leading up to the investigation of a fatal shooting in the Brier Creek shopping center on Friday afternoon.

Video Transcript

- Now to breaking news in Wake County. And the update just coming in, after a man is shot outside the Barnes and Noble in the Brier Creek Commons shopping center, within the past hour. Raleigh police say the victim, Arlandia Parker, died from his injuries. They now launched a homicide investigation. That shooting happened shortly before 2:00 this afternoon. An eyewitness says, a woman with a gun gave herself up to police.

