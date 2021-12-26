Man dead after being shot Saturday night, another in hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds, Baltimore Police say

A man died at a hospital Saturday night after being shot, the Baltimore Police Department said in a news release.

At about 6:39 p.m., Southern District patrol officers responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of Hollins St. just west of downtown, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, the news release said.

In a separate incident Saturday, a man was transported to a hospital after suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds, the department said in a different release.

At about 8:09 p.m., Southeast District patrol officers responded to an assault call in the 3400 block of E. Baltimore St., where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body, the release said. The address is in the Baltimore Highlands neighborhood.

Due to the victim’s injuries, homicide detectives have been notified, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives at 410-396-2100, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.