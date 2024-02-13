Man dead after being stabbed in Shreveport Monday morning

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found stabbed to death early Monday morning in Shreveport.

According to the coroner's office, on Feb. 12, Aaron Parish, 37, was found stabbed to death outside his residence in the 2200 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

Parish was stabbed multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

Parish's death remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department and marks the ninth homicide in Shreveport.

