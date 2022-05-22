A man is dead after being struck by MBTA commuter rail train in Hanson

A 31-year-old man is dead after he was struck by an MBTA commuter rail train Sunday morning in Hanson, according to police.

At approximately 4:50 a.m. a man was “trespassing directly in the right of way” when he was struck by the train, said MBTA Transit Police Supt. Richard Sullivan.

He was struck in the vicinity of Monoponset Street Crossing in Hanson.

The man has not been identified by authorities.

Sullivan said transit police detectives are investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW