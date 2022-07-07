Man dead after Central Point standoff

Jul. 7—A police standoff with an armed man ended Thursday with the suspect taking his own life.

The man, identified as 29-year-old Dustin Michael Davis Jr., reportedly fired "multiple shots" at sheriff's deputies during a standoff that began at 2:27 a.m. Thursday with a domestic violence call in the 6000 block of Table Rock Road.

The incident culminated roughly six hours later with law enforcement entering and finding the suspect dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Davis reportedly fired multiple shots at deputies at 7:33 a.m., but no officers were hit, according to JCSO spokesman Aaron Lewis. Sheriff's deputies did not respond with lethal force during the incident, he said.

The standoff closed Table Rock Road between Vilas and East Gregory roads Thursday morning. The road reopened at about noon, according to Lewis.

A 911 call reporting a domestic assault in the 6000 block of Table Rock Road came in at 2:27 a.m. Thursday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

When sheriff's deputies arrived on scene, the man barricaded himself inside a residence. In response, the sheriff's office called out its Crisis Negotiators Team, detectives and a Special Weapons and Tactics team.

Neighboring residences were evacuated shortly after the suspect barricaded himself, according to Lewis.

Crisis negotiators made multiple efforts to contact the man throughout the morning by cellphone or PA system.

"We were not able to contact him through those means," Lewis said.

Shortly after the shots were fired at 7:33 a.m., crisis negotiators tried to contact the man via loudspeaker, then deployed tear gas.

At about 8:30 a.m., officers discovered the suspect deceased.

Police said the suspect had previously assaulted the same victim. Officers intended to work through multiple contingency plans to give the suspect an opportunity to give up and be arrested.

Jackson County Circuit Court records show Davis had four fourth-degree assault domestic violence convictions between 2017 and 2018, along with pending charges of unlawful use of a weapon from a May 5 arrest in the 6100 block of Table Rock Road, and a July 1 arrest for fourth-degree assault at the same location.

