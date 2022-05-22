Man dead after chase, shootout with deputy in Aiken

A traffic stop early Saturday morning ended in a deadly shootout with police in South Carolina.

An Aiken County Sheriff’s Department deputy tried to stop a man on a Harley Davidson motorcycle around 12:43 a.m. when the driver fled and a pursuit ensued, authorities said.

The driver lost control of the motorcycle in the eastbound lane of Interstate 20 near the 11-mile marker. As the deputy confronted the driver, shots were fired and the driver sustained at least one gunshot wound to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said.

The victim’s name will be released after his family has been notified, Coroner Darryl Ables said in a news release.

An autopsy will be performed Monday in Newberry to determine a cause of death, his office said.

